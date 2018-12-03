The Community Race Relations Coalition, 21st Century Fox Studios and AMC Theaters will offer a free screening of the award-winning film “The Hate U Give” Saturday at 3 p.m. at the AMC Galaxy 16 Theatre, 333 South Valley Mills Drive.
There is no charge to see the film, but reservations are required. Call 717-7903 or email Jo@welterfamily.org to reserve a space. Ages 11-18 must have parent or guardian attending. No one under 11 years old admitted.
China Spring craft show
China Spring High School hosts “Crafty Cougars — Winter Craft Show” 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at the high school, 7301 North River Crossing.
More than 20 vendors will offer decor, handmade crafts, jewelry, clothing, woodwork, art and makeup, along with the Cougar Spirit truck.
The free event features pictures with Santa, coffee, hot chocolate and treats.
For more information, call 836-1771.
Young Marines
The Heart of Texas Young Marines is accepting new registrations from boys and girls, ages 8–18, Saturday from 8-11 a.m. at 3310 N. 15A St.
Registration fee is $40 with a boot camp fee of $150. For additional information contact Henry Gonzales at 405-0649.
Medicare session
The Area Agency on Aging is hosting a free Medicare session Wednesday, from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at HOTCOG, 1514 S. New Road.
The session covers all questions related to enrolling in Medicare. For more information, call 292-1843.
MCC holiday concert
The Highlander Holiday Concert is Thursday at the Ball Performing Arts Center on the campus of McLennan Community College.
Performance time is 7:30 p.m., and admission is free.
Coalition movie event
The Community Race Relations Coalition will host dinner and a movie Thursday at 5 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 1100 Austin Ave.
Dinner will be served during the screening of the film “Black Panther” with discussion to follow. The event is free and open to all, but reservations are required. Donations are accepted.
Call or text 717-7903 or email Jo@welterfamily.org to reserve a space.
Kiwanis Seniors
Matt Hines of KXXV is the speaker at Wednesday’s Kiwanis Seniors meeting.
The club meets at 9:30 a.m. at Golden Corral on Valley Mills Drive. Call 313-8020 for more information.