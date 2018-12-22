Bosqueville United Methodist Church, 7327 Rock Creek Road across from the Bosqueville Cemetery, will have a Christmas Candlelight Service and Communion open to the community at 6 p.m. Sunday.
Perry UMC program
Perry United Methodist Church, 193 County Road 127 near Riesel, will have a Christmas program at 6 p.m. Sunday.
The program, titled “The Meaning of the Advent Wreath,” will consist of Scripture and hymns depicting the birth of Christ.
For more information, call 749-4718.
‘The Greatest Gift’
The Liturgical Dance Ministry at Carter’s Temple Church of God in Christ, 316 Dallas St., will present a free “The Greatest Gift” event at 6 p.m. Sunday.
For more information, call 662-8957.
Sports officials’ renewals
Texas Association of Sports Officials renewals and new member applications for the 2018-19 season are open for all sports.
The link for all applications is located in the top right-hand corner of the association’s home page at taso.org. For more information, email baseball@taso.org.
Lights at Gatesville
Lights on the Leon, the city of Gatesville’s free annual Christmas lighting display, will be open from 6 to 11 p.m. nightly through Jan. 1, starting at 620 E. Main St.
It includes dozens of lighted and animated Christmas displays, starting with the 12 Days of Christmas. For more information, call 499-0102.
Christmas Eve services
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 515 Columbus Ave., will have four Christmas Eve services.
A children’s pageant and service will start at 3:30 p.m., followed by a family service including the choir at 6 p.m. A service featuring carols and hymns will start at 10:30 p.m., followed by a festive midnight mass with choir and strings at 11 p.m.
For more information, call 753-4501.