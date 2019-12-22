A 12-month YMCA Diabetes Prevention Program, designed for people with prediabetes or at risk of developing type 2 diabetes, will meet from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Wednesdays starting Jan. 22 at the Waco Family YMCA, 6800 Harvey Drive.
Space is limited and registration is required.
For more information, contact Crystal Hernandez at 776-6612 or crystal.hernandez@ymcactx.org.
West pancake breakfast
The 22nd annual Sykora Family Ford Pancake Breakfast will run from 6:30 to 10 a.m. Tuesday at Sykora Family Ford on northbound Interstate 35 in West, Exit 353.
Each year on Christmas Eve, Sykora Family Ford opens its doors for the free event, open to the public. The dealership’s employees cook and serve up free pancakes, sausage and beverages to more than 1,000 people in celebration of the spirit of Christmas.
Free valet parking will be provided by the staff.
Holiday hours for city offices
City of Waco offices will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday for the Christmas holiday.
Solid Waste Services will run collection routes as usual Tuesday. The solid waste offices and Cobbs Recycling Center will be closed both days, and the landfill will be closed Wednesday.
The Waco-McLennan County Library System will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday.
Waco Transit System will run regular service Tuesday. The Silo District Trolley will run service until 4 p.m. Tuesday, and the La Salle Circle Shuttle will run until 6 p.m. Tuesday. Waco Transit will not run routes on Christmas Day.
Cameron Park Zoo, the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame & Museum and the Waco Mammoth National Monument will be closed Christmas Day. The attractions reopen Thursday.
Fruitcake sale
The First United Methodist Church men are selling Collin Street Bakery fruitcakes and 1-pound bags of pecans from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday through Christmas, while supplies last, at 4901 Cobbs Drive.
Proceeds benefit local charities. For more information, call 292-8848.
