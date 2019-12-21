The 22nd annual Sykora Family Ford Pancake Breakfast will run from 6:30 to 10 a.m. Tuesday at Sykora Family Ford on Interstate 35 in West.
Each year on Christmas Eve, Sykora Family Ford opens its doors to anyone who wants a free pancake breakfast. The dealership’s employees cook and serve up free pancakes, sausage and beverages to more than 1,000 people, in celebration of the spirit of Christmas.
Free valet parking is provided by the staff.
City holiday hours
City of Waco offices will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday for the Christmas holiday.
Solid Waste Services will run collection routes as usual Tuesday. The Solid Waste Offices and Cobbs Recycling Center will be closed both days, and the landfill will be closed Wednesday.
The Waco-McLennan County Library System will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday.
Waco Transit System will run regular service Tuesday. The Silo District Trolley will run service until 4 p.m. Tuesday, and the La Salle Circle Shuttle will run until 6 p.m. Tuesday. Waco Transit will not run routes on Christmas Day.
Cameron Park Zoo, the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame & Museum, and the Waco Mammoth National Monument will be closed Christmas Day. The attractions reopen Thursday.
New Year’s bash
Hewitt VFW Post 6008, 725 Sun Valley Blvd., will host a New Year’s Eve bash from 7 p.m. Dec. 31 to 1 a.m. Jan. 1.
Cost is $20 per couple or $10 for singles. The theme is Roaring ‘20s, and optional period dress is encouraged.
There will be finger foods, a photo booth and live music from Tony and The All Stars.
For more information, call 666-6008.
Safe ride home
Waco Transit System is sponsoring its Safe Ride Home program again this year. Between 6 p.m. Dec. 31 and 3 a.m. Jan. 1, Waco Transit will offer free rides to and from New Year’s Eve events in the Greater Waco area.
For more information or to schedule a ride, call 750-1620.
Tribune-Herald holiday hours
The Waco Tribune-Herald offices will close at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday and remain closed Wednesday in observance of Christmas.
Offices will reopen at 9 a.m. Thursday.
The Tribune-Herald will publish on its regular schedule.
