The Mayborn Museum hosts Christmas Lights in the Village on Friday through Dec. 21, from 6-9 p.m. nightly.
Visitors can expect more than 30,000 lights illuminating the Governor Bill and Vara Daniel Village. The inaugural holiday event will feature a petting zoo, pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus, food for purchase from local vendors, live music and themed activities.
Tickets for Christmas Lights in the Village are $12 for adults, $10 for children ages 2 through 12 and $5 for museum members and Baylor University students. Call 710-7526 for group rates. Admission includes entry to Doc McStuffins: The Exhibit. Tickets are available at the Mayborn Museum.
Bell ringers needed
The Salvation Army is seeking volunteer bell ringers to assist with its Red Kettle campaign Nov. 8 through Dec. 24.
Bell ringing hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Shift times and lengths vary.
Groups are welcome. Sign up at www.registertoring.com or call 756-7271.
Pecan halves
The Hewitt Lions Club is selling freshly harvested Goldthwaite pecan halves. Cost is $12 per pound while supply is available.
For more information or to order, call Bobby Dunlap at 537-2848 or email hewittlionsclub@gmail.com.
Community band
Waco Community Band is in concert Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. at McLennan Community College’s Ball Performing Arts Center
Contact the Visual & Performing Arts Department at 299-8283 for more information about the free concert.
Confederate veterans
The Waco Sons of Confederate Veterans’ monthly meeting is Tuesday, at Poppa Rollo’s Pizza, 703 N Valley Mills Drive, at 6 p.m.
The guest speaker is Markham Dossett, who will speak about Mosby’s Rangers. Visitors are welcome. For more information, call 717-1186.
Medicare class
A Medicare and More class is scheduled for Dec. 12, from 9:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m., at the Heart of Texas Council of Governments, 1514 S. New Road.
Prospective Medicare enrollees are invited to explore options available to them in the program.
Light refreshments will be served.
Free clothing
Waco Full Gospel Holy Temple Church will host its Warming the Community Free Food and Clothing Giveaway Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at 512 Hillsboro Drive.
Call 799-1006 for more information. Grocery and clothing items are available until supplies are exhausted.
