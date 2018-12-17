La Vega High School’s football team will play Liberty Hill High School in the 4A Division 1 state championship game starting 3 p.m. Friday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. A bus has been chartered for fans and will depart at 11:30 a.m. from the athletics field house.
The cost is $25 per person, and light refreshments will be served. Game tickets are not included with the bus trip.
The deadline for reservations is noon Wednesday. Make reservations by calling Earline Keys at 722-7429 or Tony Torres at 424-1452.
Christmas program
The Liturgical Dance Ministry at Carter’s Temple Church of God in Christ presents “The Greatest Gift” Sunday at 6 p.m.
The event is free. The church is located at 316 Dallas St. For more information, call 662-8957.
Holiday puppet show
Enjoy a special holiday puppet show with Santa and his hyper elf, Ringle Dingle, at the Mayborn Museum Complex, Tuesday through Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Delight in Ringle’s escapades as he is chased by a cast of characters and searches for Santa’s missing magic bells.
Following the puppet show, holiday-themed hands-on activities will be available throughout the museum.
NeighborWorks Waco
NeighborWorks Waco is hosting an orientation to its home ownership programs on Tuesday.
RSVP to 265-6973 to find out more about purchasing a home in 2019.
The orientation is 6-7 p.m. at 922 Franklin Ave.
Friends of Peace
The Waco Friends of Peace/Climate will screen the documentary “Sharkwater,” at 6 p.m., Tuesday at Poppa Rollo’s Pizza, 703 N Valley Mills Drive.
The film examines severe human overfishing of sharks, the possibility of extinction, and the importance of sharks in reducing ocean CO2 levels and maintaining proper oxygenation.
The event is free, including a pizza and salad buffet.
‘Townie’ bike raffle
Raffle tickets for an Electra Bicycle Company “Townie” are on sale at the Habitat ReStore, 1224 Franklin, and the Habitat for Humanity administrative office, 220 N. 11th, until the drawing, Thursday, Dec. 20, at 4 p.m.
This bicycle has a $500 retail value, is an ideal “around town” cruiser. All proceeds go to Waco Habitat for Humanity.
Tickets are $5 each, or five tickets for $20.