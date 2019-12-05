Waco Wonderland will open at 5 p.m. Friday at Heritage Square in downtown Waco.
The lighting of the city Christmas tree will be at 7 p.m., and a fireworks show will follow.
The Wonderland Christmas parade will start at 10 a.m. Saturday at 11th Street and Austin Avenue and move down Austin to Heritage Square.
TSTC commencement
Texas State Technical College’s fall 2019 commencement will start at 6:30 p.m. Friday at the Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave.
More than 400 candidates for graduation at TSTC will participate.
Dr Pepper Christmas
The Dr Pepper Museum & Free Enterprise Institute, 300 S. Fifth St., will have its 12th annual Christmas event from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday.
The event will include live music, treats, holiday shopping, games, activities and a visit from Santa Claus. Admission is free, and the event is open to all ages.
Breakfast with Santa
The Riesel Lion’s Club will present Breakfast with Santa from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday at 1275 E. Frederick St. in Riesel.
Cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children.
There will be photo opportunities with Santa and friends. Breakfast includes pancakes. There will also be a coco bar, caroloke, vendors, elfie selfies, letters to Santa, reindeer food making and more.
For more information, call 290-0622.
Small steps, giant leaps
Challenger Learning Center at Texas State Technical College-Waco will host “Small Steps, Giant Leaps” from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the TSTC Recreation Center, 3801 Campus Drive.
It is a free event for students from kindergarten through eighth grade to do science experiments and ignite their interest in science, technology, engineering and math. Students will have the opportunity to play with robots, experience augmented reality, create space crafts and visit the planetarium.
For more information, call 867-2015.
Live Nativity scene
Top Hand Cowboy Church will have a live Nativity scene from 6:15 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday. The church is 4 miles south of Valley Mills, at 15123 Highway 6.
It is free. For more information, call 848-9898.
Lutefisk dinner
The Cranfills Gap Lions Booster Club will have its annual lutefisk dinner on Saturday at the Cranfills Gap ISD cafeteria, with seating times at 4:30, 5:15, 6 and 6:45 p.m.
For more information, call 597-2215 during the day or 386-6961 on nights and weekends.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.