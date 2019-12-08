McLennan Community College music professor Dick Gimble will present a program on the life history of musician Johnny Gimble during a Waco Rotary Club meeting at noon Monday in the Waco Lions Den, 1716 N. 42nd St. Lunch is $12.
For more information, call 776-2115.
Community band
The Waco Community Band will have a free concert at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in McLennan Community College’s Ball Performing Arts Center.
For more information, call the Visual & Performing Arts Department at 299-8283.
Waco MPO plan
“Connections 2045: The Waco Metropolitan Transportation Plan” is complete and available for public review.
The draft document may be viewed on the Waco Metropolitan Planning Organization website, waco-texas.com/cms-mpo under the page for plans and programs.
The Waco MPO is also soliciting comments for preliminary recommendations for the Fort Worth to Laredo High Speed Transportation Study.
The MPO will be conducting public informational meetings at 5:30 p.m. Monday at the Waco Multipurpose Center, 1020 Elm Ave. and at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Waco Transit Administration Building, 301 S. Eighth St. to share the draft transportation plan and High Speed Transportation Study and to solicit comments regarding proposed recommendations.
The MPO is accepting comments regarding the plan and study through Jan. 7. Comments may be sent by email to mpo@wacotx.gov, or by mail to Waco MPO, P.O. Box 2570, Waco, TX, 76702-2570. Verbal comments will also be accepted at 750-5650 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Jazz concert
The Waco Jazz Orchestra will have a free concert at 7:30 p.m. Monday in McLennan Community College’s Ball Performing Arts Center.
For more information, call the Visual & Performing Arts Department at 299-8283.
Job fair
Texas Juvenile Justice Department Mart Complex will host a job fair from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday at HOT Goodwill Industries, 1700 S. New Road.
The complex is hiring youth development coaches. For more information, call 297-8228.
