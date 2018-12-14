Hope and Believe Pediatric Therapy and Central Christian Church, 4901 Lake Shore Drive, will host the third annual Sensory/Accessible Santa Event for All Families from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
The event is free and will include a bounce house, face painting, cookie decorating, crafts, games, snacks and visiting with Angel Paws therapy dogs. Santa will be available for photos. (Bring your own device.) The event will be wheelchair accessible and sensory friendly. All ages and abilities are welcome.
For more information, call 776-7768.
Sorority anniversary
The Waco Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc., will celebrate its 75th Chapter Anniversary with a fundraiser lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Bellmead Civic Center, 3900 Parrish St.
Past national President Cynthia M. A. Butler McIntyre will be the guest speaker. Tickets cost $60.
For more information, call 744-5800.
MCC commencement
McLennan Community College will have its fall commencement at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave., in Chisholm Hall. Retired Waco City Manager Dale Fisseler will provide the keynote speech.
For more information, call Highlander Central at 299-8622.
Young Marines
The Heart of Texas Young Marines will be accepting new registrations from boys and girls, ages 8–18, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 3310 N. 15A St.
Registration fee is $40 with a boot camp fee of $150. For more information, call Henry Gonzales at 405-0649.
Old Fort Parker
Old Fort Parker Inc. will host Christmas at the Fort from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at 866 Park Road 35 in Groesbeck.
The event offers a glimpse of early 1800s Texas. There will be a rendezvous camp, Indian drumming and dancing, weavers, cotton combers, pioneer sewing, cast iron cooking, early gun displays, gunfighters, pirates and various pioneer skills.
Tickets cost $5 for adults and $2 for children ages 6-11.
For more information, call 729-5253.
Masonic lodge blood drive
Waco Masonic Lodge #92 will host a blood drive from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 4324 Cobbs Drive in the parking lot on a Carter BloodCare bus.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call Clinton McCoy at 297-4005.