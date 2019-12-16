The Cen-Tex Hispanic Chamber of Commerce hosts its annual Christmas party Tuesday from 6-8 p.m. at its headquarters, 915 La Salle Ave.
The event features family activities, family photos, gifts, and a visit from Santa Claus.
Landmark books
Waco Landmark books are on sale this holiday season. The 144-page hardback book features color photos of landmarks and structures throughout Waco and McLennan County taken this year by veteran Tribune-Herald photographers Rod Aydelotte and Jerry Larson.
The book is priced at $29.95, plus tax, and can be purchased at the Tribune-Herald office, 900 Franklin Ave.. Orders can be placed online at WacoLandmarks.PictorialBook.com using a credit card, or at 757-5757.
Foundation gala
Tickets are now on sale for the Providence Foundation, featuring the legendary music group, Earth, Wind & Fire.
The group will perform May 30, 2020, at 8:45 a.m. at Extraco Events Center.
Reserved tickets are on sale now. VIP floor seating for the gala are available by contacting the Providence Foundation office 751-4717.
‘Sound of Music’
Christian Youth Theater presents, “The Sound of Music” Thursday, beginning at 9:30 a.m. at the McLennan Community College Ball Performing Arts Center, 1400 College Drive.
Tickets are $10 before Opening Day and $12 at the door.
For more information, call 340-0084.
Other performance times are Friday, 7 p.m.; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.; and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.
Feast in the East
The East Waco Empowerment Project is hosting the fourth annual Feast in the East Friday, Dec. 20, from 2-6 p.m. at the city of Waco Multi-Purpose Center, 1020 Elm Ave.
Hats, gloves, coats and blankets to help families in need get through the winter season will be given away during the free dinner.
The project is also partnering with schools in East Waco to identify students in need to provide holiday gifts for those students.
To donate or volunteer, email rocky@prosperitytax.com.
LEGO drive
Act Locally Waco will be at the Waco Downtown Farmer’s Market Saturday, hosting a LEGO drive. They will be accepting new or used LEGOs and monetary donations (cash, check or credit card) to purchase LEGOs.
LEGOs collected will be donated to the AfterSchool Academy at J.H. Hines Elementary.
