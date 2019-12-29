Hewitt Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6008, 725 Sun Valley Blvd., will host a New Year’s Eve bash from 7 p.m. Tuesday to 1 a.m. Wednesday.
Cost is $20 per couple or $10 for singles. The theme is Roaring ’20s, and optional period dress is encouraged.
There will be finger foods, a photo booth and live music from Tony and The All Stars.
For more information, call 666-6008.
City holiday closings
City of Waco offices will be closed Wednesday in observance of New Year’s Day.
Solid Waste Services will not run collection routes. The Waco-McLennan County Library System will close at 6 p.m. Tuesday and remain closed Wednesday.
Waco Transit will not run routes on New Year’s Day. Normal operations will resume Thursday.
Cameron Park Zoo, the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame & Museum, and the Waco Mammoth National Monument will be closed New Year’s Day. The attractions will all reopen Thursday.
Safe ride home
The Waco Transit System will offer its Safe Ride Home program again this year. It will offer free rides to and from New Year’s Eve events in the Greater Waco area from 6 p.m. New Year’s Eve to 3 a.m. New Year’s Day.
For more information or to schedule a ride, call 750-1620.
Sugar Bowl deadlines
Some readers may experience delivery delays with the Thursday edition of the Waco Tribune-Herald because of a late press time.
The Tribune-Herald is being produced later to include coverage of Wednesday’s Sugar Bowl game between Baylor University and the University of Georgia.
Mayborn overview
Trey Crumpton, exhibit development manager for the Mayborn Museum at 1300 S. University Parks Drive, will present an overview of the museum’s natural history exhibits at 2 p.m. Jan. 9. Crumpton will point out new items and upcoming changes for the new decade.
The event is included in the price of museum admission to the museum.
For more information, call 710-7981.
Marriage conference
Legacy Family Ministries’ two-day Cherish Marriage Conference will start at 8:30 a.m. Jan. 11 at Harris Creek Baptist Church, 401 Stageline Drive. Cost is $15-$25.
The conference will feature Gary Thomas, author of “Sacred Marriage.”
For more information, call 933-2300.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.