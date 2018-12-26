The city of Waco’s Solid Waste Services will not run collection routes Tuesday because of the New Year’s Day holiday. Tuesday’s routes will be picked up a day late on Wednesday. The Cobbs Recycling Center and landfill will be closed Tuesday.
The Waco-McLennan County Library System will close at 6 p.m. Monday and remain closed Tuesday. Regular library hours will resume Wednesday.
Waco Transit will not run routes Tuesday, and administration offices will be closed. Normal operations will resume Wednesday.
Cameron Park Zoo, the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, and the Waco Mammoth National Monument will be closed Tuesday.
Birth certificate delay
The Texas Department of State Health Services will upgrade the Texas Electronic Register, a statewide computer system for issuing birth records, from Friday through Monday.
Because of the upgrade, the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District will be unable to issue birth certificates for people born in Texas and outside Waco city limits until Tuesday. Contact the city or county of birth to get a birth certificate. The upgrade will not affect death certificates and birth certificates for people born in Waco.
For more information, call the health department at 750-5429.
New Year’s Eve free rides home
Waco Transit’s free “Safe Ride Home” program will offer shuttle rides from 6 p.m. to 3 a.m. on New Year’s Eve.
Call 750-1620 to book a free trip or determine shuttle coverage area. Advance reservations are preferred. Same-day requests are accepted based on availability.
Tow King will also offer free vehicle tows home between 6 p.m. and 3 a.m. To arrange a free tow, call Tow King at 666-5484.
Food pantry volunteers
The Shepherd’s Heart Robinson Food Pantry is in need of volunteers to help load and unload food pickups. Pickups are typically once a week and days may vary.
Volunteers need to be able to lift at least 50 pounds. The pantry is open on the first and third Saturdays of each month.
For more information, text 495-7162.