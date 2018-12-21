The 17th annual Hearts in the Arts Theatre Gala, sponsored by the McLennan Community College Foundation, is Feb. 28 at the Ball Performing Arts Center on MCC’s campus. The gala features the McLennan Opera and Theatre performance of the popular Gilbert and Sullivan comic opera “Pirates of Penzance.”
The show will be co-directed by professors Mandy Morrison and Kelly Parker, with vocal direction by Dr. Bronwen Forbay.
The gala begins with a hors d’oeuvres and wine reception at 6 p.m. in the Ball Performing Arts Center and Fountain Plaza, followed by the musical production at 7:30 p.m. Patron tickets are $75 and include the reception and theatre performance.
Gala seating is limited, and reservations are due by Feb. 21. To make reservations, contact the MCC Foundation at 299-8604 or reservations@mclennan.edu.
GriefShare program
Peace Lutheran Church will start a new 13-week session of GriefShare on Jan. 15. The group meets in the Public Education Room at Peace Lutheran, 9301 Panther Way, in the Hewitt area. The group meets Tuesdays from 6:30 to 8 p.m. through April 9.
The cost of the event is $15, which covers the cost of the workbook and all additional materials. Snacks are provided each week.
To preregister or to arrange for childcare, contact Becky Ritz at 857-9794. You may also email rjritz@earthlink.net.
Christmas Eve services
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 515 Columbus Ave., is celebrating Christmas Eve with four services Monday.
A children’s pageant and service is at 3:30 p.m. followed by a family service at 6 p.m. which includes the church choir. A service featuring carols and hymns is at 10:30 p.m. followed by a festive midnight mass with choir and strings at 11 p.m.
Call 753-4501 for more information.
Attractions closed Christmas Day
Cameron Park Zoo, the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum and the Waco Mammoth National Monument will be closed Tuesday in observance of Christmas.
The attractions will reopen on Wednesday.
Trash pickup schedule
City of Waco Solid Waste Services will not run collection routes on Tuesday. Tuesday’s routes will be picked up on Wednesday.
Monday’s trash collection will run as scheduled. The Cobbs Recycling Center will be closed Monday nd Tuesday, and the landfill will also be closed on Tuesday.