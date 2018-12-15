The 17th annual Hearts in the Arts Theatre Gala, sponsored by the McLennan Community College Foundation, will start at 6 p.m. Feb. 28 at the MCC Ball Performing Arts Center. The gala will feature the McLennan Opera and Theatre performance of the Gilbert and Sullivan musical, “Pirates of Penzance.”
The gala will start with an hors d’oeuvres and wine reception at the Ball Performing Arts Center and Fountain Plaza, and the musical production will start at 7:30 p.m. Patron tickets are $75 and include the reception and performance.
Gala seating is limited, and reservations are due by Feb. 21. To make reservations, contact the MCC Foundation at 299-8604 or reservations@mclennan.edu.
Candlelight service
The First Presbyterian Church in Lott, at the corner of Gassaway Avenue and Eighth Street, will have its annual Christmas candlelight service at 5:30 p.m. Sunday.
It will include special music, and refreshments will be served.
Volunteers needed
The Shepherd’s Heart Robinson Food Pantry is in need of volunteers to help load and unload food pickups. Pickups are typically once a week and days may vary.
Volunteers need to be able to lift at least 50 pounds. The Shepherd’s Heart Robinson Food Pantry serves about 190 families a month and is open on the first and third Saturdays in Robinson.
For more information, text 495-7162.
Compassionate Friends
The Compassionate Friends of Central Texas, a support group for people who have lost children, grandchildren or siblings, meets at 6:30 p.m. on the third Thursday of every month at Grace Church, 4610 Bosque Blvd.
For more information, visit tcfcentraltexas.org.
Gatesville lights
Lights on the Leon, the city of Gatesville’s annual Christmas lighting display starting at 620 E. Main St., is open nightly from 6 to 11 p.m. through Jan. 1.
It includes dozens of lighted and animated Christmas displays provided by the city of Gatesville and sponsored by local businesses.
For more information, call 499-0102.