Act Locally Waco will host a LEGO drive Saturday at the Waco Downtown Farmers Market. The group will accept new or used LEGOs, in addition to donations by cash, check or credit card that will be used to buy LEGOs.
The LEGOs will be donated to the AfterSchool Academy at J.H. Hines Elementary School.
Feast in the East
The East Waco Empowerment Project will host the fourth annual Feast in the East from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday at the city of Waco Multi-Purpose Center, 1020 Elm Ave.
During the free dinner, hats, gloves, coats and blankets will be given away to help families in need get through the winter season.
The project is also partnering with schools in East Waco to identify students in need to provide holiday gifts for those students.
To donate or volunteer, email rocky@prosperitytax.com.
Live Nativity scene
First United Methodist Church of Valley Mills, 501 Avenue C, will host a live Nativity scene from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday.
It will be a community gathering and include hot cocoa, chili and Christmas carols.
For more information, call 709-5337.
‘Sound of Music’
Christian Youth Theater will perform “The Sound of Music” at 7 p.m. Friday in the McLennan Community College Ball Performing Arts Center.
Tickets are $10 in advance and $12 at the door.
Other performances will follow at 2:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday and 6:30 p.m. Sunday.
For more information, call 340-0084.
Fruitcake fundraiser
First United Methodist Church men are selling Collin Street Bakery fruitcakes and 1-pound bags of pecans from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, through Christmas while supplies last, at 4901 Cobbs Drive.
Proceeds benefit local charities. For more information, call 292-8848.
Landmark books
“Waco Landmarks” books are on sale this holiday season. The 144-page hardback book features color photos of landmarks and structures throughout Waco and McLennan County taken this year by veteran Tribune-Herald photographers Rod Aydelotte and Jerry Larson.
The book is priced at $29.95, plus tax, and can be purchased at the Tribune-Herald office, 900 Franklin Ave. Orders can be placed at wacolandmarks.pictorialbook.com using a credit card, or at 757-5757.
