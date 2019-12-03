McLennan Community College will be closed Dec. 14 through Jan. 5 for the winter holidays. However, several offices will be open at specified times during the break to assist new and returning students with registration for the spring 2020 semester.
Highlander Central in the Enrollment Services Center and the Advising & Career Services in the Student Services Center will be open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 16-19.
The MCC Bookstore, along with the Tarleton State University and Texas Tech University administrative offices in the Michaelis Academic Center, will be open with limited staff on designated dates during the break. For a complete list, visit mclennan.edu/winter.
Current students and those who have completed the application process may continue to register for spring classes through WebAdvisor. Registration is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week through 6 p.m. Jan. 11. Classes start Jan. 13.
For more information, contact Highlander Central at 299-8622 or highlandercentral@mclennan.edu.
Christmas on BrazosHistoric Waco Foundation will have a Christmas on the Brazos tour from 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 13.
Tickets are $30 in advance and $40 at the door. Advance tickets are on sale at the Historic Waco Foundation office, 810 S. Fourth St.
Christmas on the Brazos is a candlelight tour of the foundation’s three homes and a preview of their holiday decorations. Each house will offer refreshments and live entertainment. Tour buses will take visitors from house to house.
For more information, call 753-5166.
BU Singing Seniors
The Baylor Singing Seniors, conducted by Phillip Sitton, will present a fall and Christmas concert, “Sing We Now of Christmas,” at 4 p.m. Sunday at First Baptist Church of Waco, 500 Webster Ave.
Some of the songs are “The Jesus Gift,” “Wonderful Name,” “Christmas Dreams,” “O Come, All Ye Faithful,” “Beautiful Savior,” “Ride on, King Jesus” and “Leaning on the Everlasting Arms.”
The choir is accompanied by Van Chaney and Linda Royals on piano, Walter Raynaud on percussion and Greg Wallace on trumpet.
The concert is free, and donations will be collected.
