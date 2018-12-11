The Waco Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., will be celebrating its 75th Chapter Anniversary with a fundraiser luncheon Saturday from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Bellmead Civic Center, 3900 Parrish St.
Past national president Cynthia M. A. Butler McIntyre is the guest speaker. Tickets cost $60.
For more information, call 744-5800.
‘It’s a Wonderful Life’
Waco Children’s Theatre presents “It’s a Wonderful Life” at the Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive.
Performance times are 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Tickets are $10.
Youth Chorus concert
The Youth Chorus of Central Texas will present its 2018 Christmas Concert at 7 p.m. Friday at Austin Avenue United Methodist Church, 1300 Austin Ave.
Admission is $5.
Auditions for the spring open Dec. 11 by appointment. Email info@youthchorusofcentraltexas.org for more information.
Newcomers RSVP
Newcomers and Neighbors of Waco meets at 11:30 a.m. Dec. 19 for lunch at Ridgewood Country Club, 7301 Fish Pond Road.
Ann Harder and her band will entertain with Christmas songs.
Reservations are due no later than 5 p.m. Wednesday. Contact Kathy Northrup at 836-5170 for information.
Moody blood drive
Moody High School is hosting a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at 11862 S. Lone Star Parkway in the parking lot on a Carter BloodCare bus.
For more information or to schedule an appointment time, contact Clinton McCoy at 297-4005.
4-H scholarships
The McLennan Extension Education Association will have a fundraiser all day Thursday at the Chili’s restaurant, 1800 S. Valley Mills Drive. Twenty percent of customer purchases will go to raise money for 4-H scholarships.
At time of purchase customers will need a flier, phone copy or mention the EE Fundraiser.
Contact AgriLife Extension office at 757-5180, Betty at 662-0116 or email bhub41@gmail.com.