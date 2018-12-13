Hope and Believe Pediatric Therapy and Central Christian Church, 4901 Lake Shore Drive, will host the third annual Sensory/Accessible Santa Event for All Families from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
The event is free and will include a bounce house, face painting, cookie decorating, crafts, games, snacks and visiting with Angel Paws therapy dogs. Santa will be available for photos. (Bring your own device.) The event will be wheelchair accessible and sensory friendly. All ages and abilities are welcome.
For more information, call 776-7768.
‘It’s A Wonderful Life’
Waco Children’s Theater’s will present “It’s a Wonderful Life” Friday through Sunday at Lee Lockwood Auditorium, 2801 W. Waco Drive.
Performance times are 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Tickets are $10.
Youth Chorus concert
The Youth Chorus of Central Texas will present its 2018 Christmas Concert at 7 p.m. Friday at Austin Avenue United Methodist Church, 1300 Austin Ave.
Admission is $5.
Auditions for spring 2019 are open. For an audition appointment, email info@youthchorusof centraltexas.org.
Lake Whitney Arts
Lake Whitney Arts will present Pat Cook’s “The Little Town of Christmas” Friday through Sunday.
Billed as family entertainment for the the holidays, the play follow two Christmas elves as they discuss the complications of their North Pole jobs.
For ticket and performance information, visit www.lakewhitneyarts.org.
MCC commencement
McLennan Community College will have its fall commencement at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Waco Convention Center. Retired Waco City Manager Dale Fisseler will provide the keynote speech.
The ceremony will honor candidates who have completed the required coursework for Associate of Arts, Associate of Science, Associate of Applied Sciences or Associate of Arts in Teaching degrees, and Certificates of Completion.
For more information, contact Highlander Central at 299-8622.
Young Marines sign-up
The Heart of Texas Young Marines will be accepting new registrations from boys and girls, ages 8-18, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 3310 N. 15A St.
Registration fee is $40 with a boot camp fee of $150. For more information, call Henry Gonzales at 405-0649.