McLennan Community College will be closed Dec. 17 through Jan. 4 for the winter holidays. Several offices will be open at specified times during the break to assist new and returning students with registration for the spring 2019 semester.
Highlander Central in the Enrollment Services Center will be open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Dec. 17-20 and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Jan. 3-4.
This includes representatives from admissions, student records, business office, financial aid, and the technology helpdesk. Representatives will also be available at the welcome desk inside the Michaelis Academic Center from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Dec. 26-28.
For a complete list, visit www.mclennan.edu/winter.
Richfield reunion
The 1969 graduating class of Richfield High School is planning its 50th reunion June 7-9.
For information, visit www.richfieldhighschoolreunion1969.com, or call 718-3363.
Volunteers wanted
The Shepherd’s Heart Robinson Food Pantry is in need of volunteers to help load and unload food pickups. Pickups are typically once a week and days may vary.
Volunteers need to be able to lift at least 50 pounds. The Shepherd’s Heart Robinson Food Pantry serves approximately 190 families a month and is open on the first and third Saturdays in Robinson.
Text 495-7162 for more information.
Community band concert
The Waco Community Band performs in concert Tuesday at the Ball Performing Arts Center on the campus of McLennan Community College.
Performance time is 7:30, and admission is free.
Call 299-8283 for more information.
Confederate veterans
The Waco Sons of Confederate Veterans’ monthly meeting is Tuesday at Poppa Rollo’s Pizza, 703 N. Valley Mills Drive.
Meal will be at 6 p.m. and the program at 7 p.m. Markham B. Dossett will speak on Rev. Thomas Markham, chaplain for Featherstone’s Brigade.
For more information, call 772-1676.
Canes blood drives
Raising Cane’s Hewitt is hosting a blood drive from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday at three locations in Waco.
Locations include 1501 Hewitt Drive, 4212 Franklin Ave. and 801 J.H. Kultgen Expressway. All three blood drives will be in the parking lot on Carter BloodCare buses.
For more information or to schedule an appointment time, call 297-4005.