The Waco Tribune-Herald invites Christmas light display aficionados to share their creations as part of our Viewer’s Guide to Christmas Lights. The guide will publish daily or as new display locations are added. Permission from the homeowner is necessary for inclusion. If you have a lighting display and want people to see it, email us at goingson@wacotrib.com and include the name, address and contact number of the person hosting the display.
A short drive from Waco is where Kevin and Michelle Heatherington have a large display, complete with a Ferris wheel. It’s located at 330 Butler Lane in Crawford and the lights are on from 7-11 p.m. Tune the car radio to 95.5 to hear the display’s music piped through the speakers.
Newcomers club
Newcomers and Neighbors of Waco will meet for lunch at 11:30 a.m. Dec. 18 at Ridgewood Country Club, 7301 Fish Pond Road. Cost for lunch is $25, payable by cash or check.
Reservations are due by 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
For more information, call Angelika Hoeher at 292-0337.
Medicare class
A Medicare and More class will run from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday at the Heart of Texas Council of Governments, 1514 S. New Road.
Prospective Medicare enrollees are invited to explore options available to them in the program.
Historic home tours
Historic Waco Foundation will have a Christmas on the Brazos tour from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday.
Tickets are $30 in advance and $40 at the door. Advance tickets are on sale at the Historic Waco Foundation office, 810 S. Fourth St.
Christmas on the Brazos is a candlelight tour of the foundation’s three homes and a preview of their holiday decorations. Each house will offer refreshments and live entertainment. Tour buses will take visitors from house to house.
For more information, call 753-5166.
WCT Christmas show
The Waco Children’s Theatre will present its 30th annual Christmas show Friday through Sunday at Lee Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive.
The show, ”Ebenezer’s Christmas,” is based on the original story by Charles Dickens, with the addition of music and dance.
Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday, 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets are $8 for children ages 12 years and younger and $10 for all others. For more information, call 776-0707.
