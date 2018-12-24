The Texas Department of State Health Services will upgrade the Texas Electronic Register, the statewide computer system for issuing birth records, from December 28-31.
Due to this upgrade, the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District will be unable to issue birth certificates for individuals born in Texas and outside the city limits of Waco until January 1, 2019. Individuals will need to contact the city or county of birth to obtain a birth certificate. This upgrade will not affect death certificates and birth certificates for people born in Waco.
Contact the health department at 750-5429 for more information.
Trash collection
City of Waco Solid Waste Services will not run collection routes on Tuesday. Tuesday’s routes will be picked up a day late on Wednesday.
Cobbs Convenience Center will be closed and the landfill will be closed on Tuesday.
Free safe ride home
Waco Transit’s free “Safe Ride Home” program is offering free shuttle rides on New Year’s Eve, between the hours of 6 p.m. and 3 a.m. Call 750-1620 to book a free trip and/or determine shuttle coverage area. Advance reservations are preferred. Same-day requests will be accepted, based upon availability.
Tow King will also offer free vehicle tows home, between the hours of 6 p.m. and 3 a.m., for those who need it. Free tows can be arranged by calling Tow King directly at 666-5484.
‘Chipping of the Green’ is Jan. 5
Keep Waco Beautiful is hosting its annual “Chipping of the Green” Christmas tree recycling event January 5, at Paul Tyson Field from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.
A free sapling to replace the one that was cut down for the holidays is available, as long as supplies last.
Peace Lutheran ‘Loss of Spouse’ seminar
A special “Loss of Spouse” seminar will be held at Peace Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall Tuesday, Jan. 8 from 6:30-8:30. The church is located at 9301 Panther Way in Hewitt.
The seminar features video interviews with counselors, grief experts, and others who have navigated life after losing a spouse and who offer practical suggestions and reassurance.
The event is free.
Contact Becky Ritz at 857-9794 or email rjritz@earthlink.net for more information or to register.