Old Fort Parker Inc. hosts Christmas at the Fort from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
Christmas at the Fort offers a glimpse of Texas in the early 1800s. The event includes a rendezvous camp, American Indian drumming and dancing, weavers, cotton combers, pioneer sewing, cast iron cooking, early gun displays, gunfighters, pirates and various pioneer skills.
It is located at 866 Park Road 35, north of Groesbeck.
Tickets cost $5 for adults and $2 for children ages 6-11.
For more information, call 729-5253.
Sorority anniversary
The Waco Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., will be celebrating its 75th chapter anniversary with a fundraiser Saturday from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Bellmead Civic Center, 3900 Parrish St.
Past national president Cynthia M. A. Butler McIntyre is the guest speaker. Tickets cost $60.
For more information, call 744-5800.
‘It’s a Wonderful Life’
Waco Children’s Theatre presents “It’s a Wonderful Life” at the Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive.
Performance times are 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are $10.
Youth Chorus concert
The Youth Chorus of Central Texas will present its christmas concert at 7 p.m. Friday at Austin Avenue United Methodist Church, 1300 Austin Ave.Tickets are $5.
Auditions for the spring open Dec. 11 by appointment. Email info@youthchorusofcentraltexas.org for more information.
4-H scholarships
The McLennan Extension Education Association will have a fundraiser all day Thursday at the Chili’s restaurant, 1800 S. Valley Mills Drive. Twenty percent of customer purchases will go to raise money for 4-H scholarships.
At the time of purchase, customers will need a flier, phone copy or mention the EE Fundraiser.
Contact AgriLife Extension office at 757-5180, Betty at 662-0116 or email bhub41@gmail.com.
Christmas program
Perry United Methodist Church, located at 193 County Road 127 near Riesel, presents its Christmas program at 6 p.m. Dec. 23.
The program is titled “The Meaning of the Advent Wreath,” and will consist of scripture and hymns depicting the birth of Christ.
For more information, call 749-4718.