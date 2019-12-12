The Waco Mammoth National Monument, 6220 Steinbeck Bend Drive, will celebrate its 10th anniversary from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
The event will feature guest speakers, family activities, a petting zoo and a cake cutting at noon. The event is free to attend, and dig shelter access will be available at no charge.
Paul Barron, one of the men who first discovered a bone at the site, will speak at 10 a.m. Calvin Smith and David Lintz, who dug up the site’s fossils, will speak at 11 a.m.
The Waco Mammoth National Monument is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. For information, call 750-7946.
Historic home tour
Historic Waco Foundation will present a Christmas on the Brazos tour from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday.
Tickets are $30 in advance and $40 at the door. Advance tickets are on sale at the Historic Waco Foundation office, 810 S. Fourth St.
Christmas on the Brazos is a candlelight tour of the foundation’s three historic homes and a preview of their holiday decorations. Each house will offer refreshments and live entertainment. Tour buses will take visitors from one house to another.
For more information, call 753-5166.
Santa appearance
Santa will make an appearance at the Waco Transit administration building, Eighth Street at Mary Avenue, from 1 to 5 p.m. Friday.
The public is invited to take part in free pictures with Santa, face painting, cookies and activities for the whole family.
For more information, call Waco Transit at 750-1900.
Christmas displays
The Waco Tribune-Herald invites Christmas light display aficionados to share their creations as part of our Viewer’s Guide to Christmas Lights. The guide will publish daily, or as new display locations are added. Permission from the homeowner is necessary for inclusion. Email goingson@wacotrib.com and include the name, address and contact number of the person hosting the display to have your display listed here.
- A short drive from Waco is where Kevin and Michelle Heatherington have a large display, complete with a Ferris wheel. It’s located at 330 Butler Lane in Crawford and the lights are on from 7-11 p.m. Tune the car radio to 95.5 to hear the display’s music piped through the speakers.
- Jerry Gill, has large inflatables and lights on display 113 Devonshire in Hewitt.
