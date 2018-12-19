Raffle tickets for an Electra Bicycle Company “Townie” model are on sale at the Habitat ReStore, 1224 Franklin Ave., and the Habitat for Humanity administrative office, 220 N. 11th St., until the drawing at 4 p.m. Thursday.
The bicycle, a $500 retail value, is an “around town” cruiser. All proceeds go to Waco Habitat for Humanity.
Tickets are $5 each or five for $20.
Transportation board meeting
The Policy Board of the Waco Metropolitan Planning Organization will meet at 2 p.m. Thursday at the South Waco Community Center, 2815 Speight Ave.
There will be a formal public hearing on approval of Resolution 2018-13: Waco MPO Policy Board support for a commitment of funds from TxDOT Category 2 to partly fund the widening and reconstruction of Interstate 35 from South 12th Street to West Loop 340.
Blood drive at Genco
Genco Federal Credit Union will host a blood drive from 9 a.m. to noon Friday at 731 N. Valley Mills Drive in the parking lot on a Carter BloodCare bus.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call Clinton McCoy at 297-4005.
Christmas program
Perry United Methodist Church, 193 County Road 127 near Riesel, will have its Christmas program at 6 p.m. Sunday.
The program, titled “The Meaning of the Advent Wreath,” will consist of Scripture and hymns depicting the birth of Christ.
For more information, call 749-4718.
‘The Greatest Gift’ performance
The Liturgical Dance Ministry at Carter’s Temple Church of God in Christ, 316 Dallas St., will present a free “The Greatest Gift” event at 6 p.m. Sunday.
For more information, call 662-8957.
Candlelight service
Bosqueville United Methodist Church, 7327 Rock Creek Road across from the Bosqueville Cemetery, will have a Christmas Candlelight Service and Communion open to the community at 6 p.m. Sunday.
Chipping of the green
Keep Waco Beautiful will have its annual “Chipping of the Green” Christmas tree recycling event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 5 at Paul Tyson Field, 1901 Lake Air Drive.
Free saplings to replace trees that were cut down for the holidays will be available, as long as supplies last.