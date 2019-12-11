The Waco Children’s Theatre will present its 30th annual Christmas show Friday through Sunday at the Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive.

The show, “Ebenezer’s Christmas,” is based on the original “A Christmas Carol” story by Charles Dickens, with the addition of music and dance.

Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday, 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.

Tickets are $8 for children ages 12 years and younger and $10 for all others.

For more information, call 776-0707.

Lighting display?

The Waco Tribune-Herald invites Christmas light display aficionados to share their creations as part of our Viewer’s Guide to Christmas Lights. The guide will publish daily or as new display locations are added. Permission from the homeowner is necessary for inclusion. If you have a lighting display and want people to see it, email us at goingson@wacotrib.com and include the name, address and contact number of the person hosting the display.

A short drive from Waco is where Kevin and Michelle Heatherington have a large display, complete with a Ferris wheel. It’s located at 330 Butler Lane in Crawford and the lights are on from 7-11 p.m. Tune the car radio to 95.5-FM to hear Christmas music piped through the speakers.

Neighborhood meeting

The North East Riverside Neighborhood Association will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the East Waco Library, 901 Elm Ave.

Presentations by the city of Waco are planned.

Medicare class

A Medicare and More class will run from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday at the Heart of Texas Council of Governments, 1514 S. New Road.

Prospective Medicare enrollees are invited to explore options available to them in the program.

Historic home tours

Historic Waco Foundation will have Christmas on the Brazos tours from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday.

Tickets are $30 in advance and $40 at the door. Advance tickets are on sale at the Historic Waco Foundation office, 810 S. Fourth St.

Christmas on the Brazos is a candlelight tour of the foundation’s three homes and a preview of their holiday decorations. Each house will offer refreshments and live entertainment. Tour buses will take visitors from house to house.

For more information, call 753-5166.

Submit items in printed or typed form to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; fax 757-0302; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.

