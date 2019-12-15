The East Waco Empowerment Project will host the fourth annual Feast in the East from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday at the city of Waco Multi-Purpose Center, 1020 Elm Ave.
During the free dinner, hats, gloves, coats and blankets will be given away to help families in need get through the winter season.
The project is also partnering with schools in East Waco to identify students in need to provide holiday gifts for those students.
To donate or volunteer, email rocky@prosperitytax.com.
USPS extends hours
The U.S. Postal Service office in Bellmead will have extended hours leading up to Christmas.
The post office at 901 Bank Drive will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays through Dec. 23.
The USPS expects Dec. 16-22 to be the busiest mailing, shipping and delivery week, with 200 million packages delivered.
Waco Rotary Club
Michael Jeter will discuss the STARS Mentoring Project during a Waco Rotary Club meeting at noon Monday in the Waco Lions Den, 1716 N. 42nd St. Lunch is $12. For more information, call 776-2115.
‘Sound of Music’
Christian Youth Theater will perform “The Sound of Music” at 9:30 a.m. Thursday in the McLennan Community College Ball Performing Arts Center.
Tickets are $10 before Opening Day and $12 at the door.
For more information, call 340-0084.
Other performances will follow at 7 p.m. Friday, 2:30 p.m. Saturday, 7 p.m. Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday and 6:30 p.m. Sunday.
NARFE party
The National Active and Retired Federal Employees will have its Christmas party from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday at Golden Corral, 618 N. Valley Mills Drive.
Spouses and guests are cordially invited.
‘Landmarks’ book
“Waco Landmarks” books are on sale this holiday season. The 144-page hardback book features color photos of landmarks and structures throughout Waco and McLennan County taken this year by veteran Tribune-Herald photographers Rod Aydelotte and Jerry Larson.
The book is priced at $29.95, plus tax, and can be purchased at the Tribune-Herald office, 900 Franklin Ave. Orders can be placed at wacolandmarks.pictorialbook.com using a credit card, or at 757-5757.
