A Waco Police Department Victim Services Training Academy will start Feb. 4. Applications are due by Jan. 25.
Academy sessions will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the Waco PD training room. It is designed to educate new volunteers on the topics of death notifications, homicides, suicides, sexual assaults, robberies, family violence and officer injuries. Graduates can work in the field and assist with responding to crime scenes.
For more information, call 750-7527.
Volunteers sought
The Shepherd’s Heart Robinson Food Pantry is in need of volunteers to help load and unload food pickups. Pickups are typically once a week and days may vary.
Volunteers need to be able to lift at least 50 pounds. The Shepherd’s Heart Robinson Food Pantry serves about 190 families a month and is open on the first and third Saturdays of each month.
For more information, text 495-7162.
Genco blood drive
Genco Federal Credit Union will host a blood drive from 9 a.m. to noon Friday at 731 N. Valley Mills Drive in the parking lot on a Carter BloodCare bus.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 297-4005.
Waco Transit hours
Waco Transit will not run routes on Christmas Day. Normal operations will resume Wednesday.
Transit Administration offices will be closed Monday and Tuesday.
Sports officials renewals
Texas Association of Sports Officials renewals and new member applications for the 2018-19 season are open for all sports.
The link for all applications is in the top right corner of the association’s home page at taso.org. For more information, email staff at baseball@taso.org.
Gatesville lights
Lights on the Leon, the city of Gatesville’s free annual Christmas lighting display, is open from 6 to 11 p.m. nightly through Jan. 1, starting at 620 E. Main St.
It includes dozens of lighted and animated Christmas displays, starting with the 12 Days of Christmas.
For more information, call 499-0102.