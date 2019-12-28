City of Waco offices will be closed Wednesday in observance of New Year’s Day.
Solid Waste Services will not run collection routes. The Waco-McLennan County Library System will close at 6 p.m. Tuesday and remain closed Wednesday.
Waco Transit will not run routes on New Year’s Day. Normal operations will resume Thursday.
Cameron Park Zoo, the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame & Museum and the Waco Mammoth National Monument will be closed New Year’s Day. The attractions will all reopen Thursday.
Parade magazine
Because of the holidays, Parade magazine does not appear in today’s edition of the Tribune-Herald.
It will return next Sunday.
No Silo services
Church Under the Bridge will join Highland Baptist Church, 3014 Maple Ave., for a combined worship service at 10 a.m. Sunday.
There will not be a service at Magnolia Market at the Silos.
Recycling event
Waco Friends of Peace-Climate will host a Styrofoam recycling event from 8 to 11 a.m. Feb. 1 in the parking lot at Waco and Valley Mills drives, in front of Ocean Buffet.
The service is free. Participants are encouraged to save Styrofoam and other plastic foam packing materials from Christmas gifts. All food service items such as cups and containers should be rinsed clean. No packing peanuts, lids or straws will be accepted.
The foam will be taken to Waxahachie for recycling.
Free rides home
The Waco Transit System will offer its Safe Ride Home program again this year. It will offer free rides to and from New Year’s Eve events in the Greater Waco area from 6 p.m. New Year’s Eve to 3 a.m. New Year’s Day.
For more information or to schedule a ride, call 750-1620.
Chipping of the Green
Keep Waco Beautiful, in partnership with Waco parks and recreation, will have its annual Chipping of the Green Christmas tree recycling event from 10 a.m to 3 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of Paul Tyson Field, 1901 Lake Air Drive.
Anyone, regardless of residence, is invited to bring their live tree for recycling. Participants can get a bag of mulch, and the first 100 will receive a sapling.
Trib holiday hours
The Tribune-Herald offices will close at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday and remain closed Wednesday in observance of New Year’s Day.
Offices will reopen at 9 a.m. Thursday.
