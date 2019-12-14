Temporary lane closures and delays are expected between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. while a Texas Department of Transportation contractor installs a cable barrier in the median of U.S. Highway 84 from just east of Old Lorena Road to Lake Air Drive.
Massana Construction, of Frisco, is scheduled to start Monday and wrap up the 6-mile project by the spring. The cost of the work is about $980,000.
Drivers should expect signs warning of road work, temporary lane closures and periodic delays.
Faithwalk fundraiser
Faithwalk Fellowship Men’s Group will have a fundraiser from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday at 700 S. Robinson Drive.
A pulled pork sandwich, chips, drink and a raffle ticket cost $10.
To Pre-order, call 652-1846.
USPS extends hours
The U.S. Postal Service office in Bellmead will have extended hours leading up to Christmas.
The post office at 901 Bank Drive will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays through Dec. 23.
The USPS expects Dec. 16-22 to be the busiest mailing, shipping and delivery week, with 200 million packages delivered.
Sounds of the season
The city of Waco will welcome area school students as they perform in front of the Christmas tree on the first floor of Waco City Hall as a part of Sounds of the Season. Here is the remaining list of schools performing:
- Monday, 4 p.m. — Youth Chorus of Central Texas
- Tuesday, 1 p.m. — Tennyson Middle School Honors Band
- Wednesday, 1:30 p.m. — St. Paul’s Episcopal School
- Thursday, 10:30 a.m. — West Ave Elementary Fifth Grade
- Thursday, 11:15 a.m. — Woodgate Middle School Sixth Grade.
Cookie decorating
Mosaic Waco will have a “Christmas Cookie Decorating” event at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Brazos Event Center, 520 Elm Ave.
Families are invited to bring their children for cookie decorating, music and games.
Pecans for sale
The Hewitt Lions Club is selling freshly harvested Goldthwaite pecan halves. Cost is $12 per pound while supply is available.
For more information or to order, call Bobby Dunlap at 537-2848 or email hewittlionsclub@gmail.com.
