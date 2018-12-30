The city of Waco’s Solid Waste Services will not run collection routes Tuesday because of the New Year’s Day holiday. Tuesday’s routes will be picked up a day late on Wednesday. The Cobbs Recycling Center and landfill will be closed Tuesday.
The Waco-McLennan County Library System will close at 6 p.m. Monday and remain closed Tuesday. Regular library hours will resume Wednesday.
Waco Transit will not run routes Tuesday, and administration offices will be closed. Normal operations will resume Wednesday.
Cameron Park Zoo, the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, and the Waco Mammoth National Monument will be closed Tuesday.
New Year’s Eve rides
Waco Transit’s free Safe Ride Home program will offer shuttle rides from 6 p.m. to 3 a.m. on New Year’s Eve.
Call 750-1620 to book a free trip or determine shuttle coverage area. Advance reservations are preferred. Same-day requests are accepted based on availability.
Tow King will also offer free vehicle tows home between 6 p.m. and 3 a.m. To arrange a free tow, call Tow King at 666-5484.
Recycle Christmas trees
Keep Waco Beautiful will have its annual Chipping of the Green Christmas tree recycling event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, at Paul Tyson Field, 1901 Lake Air Drive.
The city Parks and Recreation Department will mulch and bag Christmas trees free of charge. Saplings will also be available free of charge, while supplies last, to replace trees that were cut down for the holidays.
Prayer workshop
The Women’s Ministry of New Hope Baptist Church, 915 N. Sixth St., will host its 12th annual Prayer and Praise Workshop at 9 a.m. Saturday.
Guest speakers this year will be local pastors and wives who will bring prayer and encouragement for the churches, the community, the home and the schools.
Registration is $10, and lunch will be served. The public is invited to attend. For more information, call 744-5800.
Trib closed Tuesday
The Waco Tribune-Herald offices will be closed Tuesday in observance of New Year’s Day. Normal office hours will resume at 8 a.m. Wednesday.
The newspaper will be published at its normal times.