The Challenger Learning Center at Texas State Technical College hosts Small Steps, Giant Leaps on Dec. 7, from 9 a.m. until noon, at the TSTC Recreation Center, 3801 Campus Drive.
This is a free event for students from kindergarten through eighth grade to do science experiment and ignite their interest in science, technology, engineering and math. Students will have the opportunity to play with robots, experience augmented reality, create space crafts as well as visit the planetarium.
Call 867-2015 for more information.
Mount Calm craft show
The Mount Calm Athletic Booster Club is hosting a craft show on Saturday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the school gym.
Granny Clause will drop in to read a story at 11 a.m. Food will be available and there will be some great Christmas music.
The event is free.
Holiday market
Rosebud-Lott Elementary PTO hosts its Holiday Market from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday at the Rosebud-Lott High School Gym, 1789 U.S. Highway 77, Lott.
Admission is free and all ages are welcome. Santa will make an appearance from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
For more information, call 979-277-5153.
Lutefisk Dinner
Cranfills Gap Lions Booster Club hosts its annual Lutefisk Dinner on Saturday. Seating times are 4:30, 5:15, 6 p.m. and 6:45 p.m.
The dinner takes place at the Cranfills Gap ISD cafeteria.
For more information, call 597-2215 during the day and 386-6961 on nights and weekends.
Riesel Santa event
Riesel Lions Club presents Breakfast with Santa on Saturday from 8-11 a.m. at 1275 E Frederick St. in Riesel.
Cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children.
There will be photo opportunities with Santa and friends. Breakfast includes pancakes. There will also be a cocoa bar, caroloke, vendors, elfie selfie, letters to Santa, making reindeer food and more.
Call 290-0622 for more information.
Live Nativity scene
Top Hand Cowboy Church is sponsoring a live Nativity scene Saturday from 6:15-7:30 p.m.
The church is located at 15123 Highway 6, four miles south of Valley Mills.
It is free. For more information, call 848-9898.
