Greater Waco Christian Home Educators will have a resource fair from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Crestview Church of Christ Community Center, 7129 Delhi Road in Woodway.
The free fair provides enrichment, instruction and educational support to all area homeschooling families.
For more information, call 644-9094.
Size of a Man cookout
The Size of a Man, a nonprofit to combat fatherlessness, will have a summer cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the South Waco Community Center, 2815 Speight Ave.
The event is free, but donations are accepted.
Volunteers are needed. Contact Darryl Thomas at 512-521-2743 or darryl.thomas@sizeofaman.org for more information.
Fashion in focus
Newcomers and Neighbors of Waco will meet Aug. 15 at Ridgewood Country Club, 7301 Fish Pond Road.
Chico’s manager Sue Damhesel will present a program, and eight club members will model the latest fashions for fall.
Lunch is $20. For reservations, call Kathy Northrup at 836-5170 before 5 p.m. Aug. 9.
NARFE meeting
Chapter 229 of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association will meet at 1 p.m. Aug. 16 at the West Waco Library, 5300 Bosque Blvd.
All active and retired federal employees and guests are invited.
Climate Change Art Exhibit
Waco Friends of Peace/Climate is seeking entries from artists for its second annual Climate Change Art Exhibit, to be held during the month of September.
Entries are due Aug. 26 and must be delivered to Waco Winery Tasting Room & Rooftop Patio, 708 Austin Ave.
There is no entry fee and no commission on works sold. The top prize is $1,000. The art is graded on relevance to the topic and artistic excellence.
For more information, email anorthc@aol.com.
Mental health course forming
NAMI Waco will have an eight-session peer-to-peer course for adults living with mental health conditions, starting 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday. There will be two sessions each following Saturday.
The program is free and confidential and led by peers with mental health conditions themselves. To register, call 717-9552 or email Namiwaco@gmail.com.