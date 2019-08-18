McLennan Community College will have its Summer Commencement at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in Chisholm Hall at the Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave. MCC history professor Jeremy Lehman will give the keynote speech.
For more information, call Highlander Central at 299-8622.
Alzheimer’s group
The Alzheimer’s Association is offering a support group for people in the early stages of Alzheimer’s disease or a related dementia. The group is designed to provide an opportunity for people with mild memory loss and their caregivers to meet with others who are experiencing similar difficulties.
The Early Stage Support Group will meet on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month for a fall session and again in the spring each year. Anyone interested in participating should call the Alzheimer’s Association at 753-7722.
Choral society
The Central Texas Choral Society community choir will hold auditions for the 2019-20 season starting at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Central United Methodist Church, 5740 Bagby Ave.
The choir will be performing Mozart’s “Solemn Vespers” and Mendelssohn’s “Songs to be Sung Outdoors.” For more information, email centraltexaschoralsociety@yahoo.com.
Waco Rotary Club
John Morris, assistant athletics director for broadcasting at Baylor University, will present a program of his most memorable broadcasts during a Waco Rotary Club meeting at noon Monday in the Waco Lions Den, 1716 N. 42nd St. Lunch is $12. For more information, call 776-2115.
Medicare information seminar
Laura Slonaker, claims specialist in the Waco District Social Security Office, will be the featured speaker during a Medicare information seminar from 9:15 a.m. to noon Tuesday at the Heart of Texas Council of Governments, 1514 S. New Road.
Information about Medicare A, B and D, hospitalization, coverage cost, prescription drug coverage and eligibility and enrollment will be presented at the seminar. How Medicare works with other insurance will be also covered.
RSVP to 292-1843.