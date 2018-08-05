Mission Waco is seeking donations for its 13th annual Shoes for the Homeless program. A $45 donation will pay for a new pair of shoes for a homeless person in Waco. Registration for people in need of shoes will start Monday at the Meyer Center, 1226 Washington Ave.
Recipients will choose their shoes at a local retail store and receive them at the start of the annual Walk for the Homeless on Sept. 23. Hygiene items are also sought on the day of the 1.2 mile educational and prayer walk.
For more information, email jdorrell@missionwaco.org.
Faith Health Launch
The Waco Regional Baptist Association will have a Faith Health Waco Launch at 8:30 a.m. Thursday in Room 228 of Baylor University’s Paul L. Foster business building.
Faith Health Waco is a pilot partnership between churches and health care entities in McLennan County.
The event is free, and breakfast will be served. For more information, call 753-2408.
Free legal services
Greater Waco Legal Services will have its First Monday Legal Advice Clinic from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday.
Appointments are not required but strongly recommended. The 20-30 minute consultations are on a first-come, first-served basis.
For more information, call 235-0343.
Waco Rotary Club
The Waco Rotary Club will present Rotary Scholarship Awards during its meeting at noon Monday at the Waco Lions Den, 1716 N. 42nd St. Lunch is $12.
For more information, call 776-2115.
Blood drives
First National Bank of Central Texas will have a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at 7500 W. Woodway Drive in the parking lot on a Carter BloodCare bus and from noon to 4 p.m. at 1835 N. Valley Mills Drive on a Carter BloodCare bus.
For more information or to schedule an appointment for either drive, call Dan Ingham at 254-761-6072.