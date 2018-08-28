KXXV-TV Channel 25 anchor Ann Harder will give a presentation titled “The Top 10 Things To Know About Waco” during a Newcomers and Neighbors luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Sept. 19 at Ridgewood Country Club, 7301 Fish Pond Road.
Cost is $20, and reservations are required by Sept. 13 by calling Kathy Northrup at 836-5170.
Retired teachers luncheon
New retirees of school districts in McLennan County will be honored at a luncheon Sept. 4 at Region 12 Service Center, 2010 W. Loop 340.
Sponsored by the Waco-McLennan County Chapter of Texas Retired Teachers Association, the 11 a.m. luncheon features guest speaker Tim Lee of Austin, executive director of TRTA.
Deadline for reservations is Aug. 30. Cost is free for new retirees and $10 for members.
Call 644-0926 for more information.
Lazy, Carefree Runners
The local chapter of the Society of Lazy and Carefree Runners will hold the inaugural Brazos River 0.5K Sunday at Brazos Park East, 3516 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
All registered participants will get a finisher’s medal, 0.5K sticker and T-shirt. Participants will get a free beer and Dr Pepper “to help with hydration.” An after-race party will include live music by the Britt Lloyd Band and food from local food trucks.
Entry is $30. For more information, call 977-2413.
Mutton Bustin’ sign-up
The 2018 Heart O’ Texas Fair & Rodeo Mutton Bustin’ Rally sign-up will open from 8 to 10 a.m. Sept. 5 at Central National Bank, 8320 Highway 84. Registration will continue after 11 a.m. at the Heart O’ Texas Fair & Rodeo office, 4601 Bosque Blvd. All entries must be made in person.
The event will be held Oct. 4-13, and the format gives children the opportunity to ride three times.
Registration is $25 per child. Participants must be between the ages of 4 and 7 and weigh 55 pounds or less the day they ride. Helmets and vests are provided and must be worn.
For more information, contact Melinda Moss at melinda@hotfair.com or 224-8276.
Divorce workshop
The Second Saturday Divorce Workshop will debut in Waco from 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 8 at Crestview Community Center, 7129 Delhi Road in Woodway. It will address legal, financial, family and personal issues of divorce in a logical, yet compassionate way.
A $40 fee is payable at the door, and registration is available at eventbrite.com .
For more information, call 715-7990.