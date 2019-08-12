Peace Lutheran Church begins a 13-week session of GriefShare on Tuesday. The group meets in the Public Education Room at Peace Lutheran, 9301 Panther Way, Hewitt.
Meeting time is 6:30-8:00 p.m. through Nov. 5.
The cost of the event is $15, which covers the cost of the workbook and all additional materials. Snacks are provided each week.
To pre-register or to arrange for child care, contact Becky Ritz at 857-9794 or email rjritz@earthlink.net.
Alzheimer’s walk
The Waco Alzheimer’s Association is hosting its Walk to End Alzheimer’s Kickoff Party from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at George’s restaurant on Hewitt Drive.
Those attending the come-and-go event will be able to meet with other walkers, gather information on Alzheimer’s and register for the Walk, which is October 5 at Brazos Park East.
For more information, contact the Alzheimer’s Association at 753-7722.
Balance class
The Area Agency on Aging announces a new Matter of Balance class beginning Tuesday at the South Waco Library, 2737 S. 18th Street.
This class will meet on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 2-4 p.m. and run for four weeks. Class participants will learn to view falls as controllable, set goals for increasing activity, and make changes to reduce fall risks and increase strength.
To register, call 292-1855.
Antique farm club
The Waco Antique Farm Machinery Club meets at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Casa de Castillo. Items on the agenda include discussion on the fall tractor ride and participation in the McGregor Founders Day and the Temple Tractor Show.
The meeting is open to anyone interested in antique tractors and equipment. Call 486-2366 for more information.
Watercolor society
Artist Ann Winchester, who specializes in commissioned portraits, is known for creating a beautiful atmospheric quality in the background of the portraits and capturing the subject’s unique personality.
She will demonstrate her techniques at the Central Texas Watercolor Society meeting Tuesday at 9 a.m. at the Episcopal Church of the Holy Spirit, 1624 Wooded Acres.
Call 471-5955 for more information.
Kiwanis Seniors
Al Webber is the guest speaker at Wednesday’s Kiwanis Senior meeting.
The club meets 9:30 a.m. at Golden Corral on Valley Mills Drive. Call 313-8020 for more information.