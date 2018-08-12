Education Service Center Region 12 will have information sessions about its Teacher Preparation & Certification Program from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays weekly throughout the month of August. Anyone interested in becoming a teacher or considering a career change is encouraged to attend. The sessions precede the start of fall classes Sept. 3.
Information sessions will cover the application process, training cycle, fees, how to get a master of arts in teaching, and high-demand teaching areas, which include special education, math, science and bilingual or English as second language. Candidates typically achieve standard certification in about 15 months.
The deadline to apply for classes is Aug. 31. For more information on how to apply, visit www.esc12.net/teacherprep.
Baylor Singing Seniors
The Baylor Singing Seniors will hold fall semester registration and their first fall rehearsal at 8:15 a.m. Monday at First Baptist Church of Woodway, outside the choir suite. Membership is open to all seniors age 55 and above.
For more information, call 210-887-5370.
Waco Rotary Club
Rotary District Gov. Jerry Chapman will speak during the Waco Rotary Club’s meeting at noon Monday at Waco Lions Den, 1716 N. 42nd St. Lunch is $12.
For more information, call 776-2115.
GriefShare group
GriefShare, a support group for adults grieving the death of a loved one, will start a 13-week program Wednesday at Fellowship Bible Church, 5200 Speegleville Road. The program will continue from 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesdays.
Each session has a video seminar and support group activities. The workbook for Grief Share costs $15. For more information, call 848-7200 and ask for a GriefShare facilitator to call you.
Diabetes luncheon
Lake Shore United Methodist Church, 3311 Park Lake Drive, will have a free lunch-speaker program for seniors open to the public at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.
After lunch, Waco-McLennan County Public Health District employee Emily Green will speak about diabetes and healthy eating.
Seating is limited, so RSVP to at 754-7333 by Tuesday.