The Waco Friends of Peace/Climate will host a Styrofoam Recycling Day from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday in the parking lot at the corner of Valley Mills and Waco drives.
Anyone may drop off Styrofoam food service items in a plastic bag, with shaped or molded Styrofoam blocks in a separate bag. No straws, lids or peanuts will be accepted.
Items should be rinsed clean. Items will be accepted until the vehicle is full. Styrofoam will be taken to Waxahachie for recycling.
Blood drive battle
The Waco Fire Department, Waco Police Department and the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office will continue hosting the annual Battle of the Badges blood drive with Carter BloodCare through Aug. 31.
Community members are invited to participate by donating blood on behalf of their favorite “badge.” The McLennan County Sheriff’s Office has won the past three events.
Remaining donation times and locations are:
- 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Firehouse Subs, 4215 Franklin Ave., in the parking lot on a Carter BloodCare bus. Call 732-3715.
- 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday in the Joel Allison Auditorium at Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center, 100 Hillcrest Medical Blvd. Call 202-4805.
- 7 to 11 a.m. Aug. 28-30 at Waco Fire Station No. 11, 7600 Imperial Drive, on a Carter BloodCare bus. Call 640-8440.
UMC clay shoot
Mooreville United Methodist Church is sponsoring a clay shoot Saturday at Weber’s Guns, 14757 N. Interstate 35 Frontage Road in Troy.
The event is a fundraiser to help the church rebuild after a fire earlier this year.
For entry information, contact Ryan Ford at 420-8899 or ford272121@gmail.com.
Crawford blood drive
Crawford Masonic Lodge #585 will host a blood drive from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 9143 Fifth St. in Crawford.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call Bill Steinhauser at 749-3897.
Cooling center
The Salvation Army cooling station is open at 300 Webster Ave. in downtown Waco. It will close briefly at 4:30 p.m. before reopening as the Community Kitchen, ready to serve anyone seeking a nourishing meal.
The cooling center is open any day the temperature or heat index reaches 100 degrees or higher.