Waco City Council member Andrea Barefield, City Center Waco Director Megan Henderson and city project engineer Steve Martin will give presentations during a North East Riverside Neighborhood Association meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the East Waco Library, 901 Elm Ave. The meeting is open to the public.
Region 12 homelessness training
Education Service Center Region 12, 2101 West Loop 340, will host a resource collaborative from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday for district educators and local agency representatives in the region who assist homeless and foster students.
The two-day session will establish interagency partnerships and will also feature a former La Vega ISD student and her personal walk through homelessness.
Mission Waco garage sale
Mission Waco will have a garage sale from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday at 621 N. 15th St. to raise money for its work in Haiti.
New children’s shirts, team athletic socks, baseball caps and more will be available.
‘Free Fare Day’ on Waco Transit
Waco Transit System is offering “Free Fare Day” Saturday in conjunction with tax-free weekend.
Passengers will have unlimited free rides on all fixed route buses. Routes will service Richland Mall, Central Texas Marketplace, downtown Waco and many other shopping locations in the area.
Buses can be tracked in real time by selecting “Waco Transit” in the free Ride Systems smartphone app.
For more information, call 750-1613. For a route map and service schedule, visit wacotransitsystem.com.
Cogdell UMC social
Cogdell United Methodist Church will have a hot dog, ice cream and bingo social from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the church, 1201 W. State Highway 6. Bingo will start at 1 p.m.
Pro-Life Waco
Pro-Life Waco will have its Second Sunday Ecumenical luncheon and meeting from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday at the St. Mary’s Catholic Church parish hall, 1424 Columbus Ave.
An Italian buffet lunch will start at noon. Cost is $3 or free for children and first-time attendees. The program beginning at 1 p.m. will include planning for 40 Days for Life during Lent of 2019.
For questions, contact John Pisciotta at 644-0407 or prolifewaco@gmail.com.