Waco, TX (76701)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning. Cloudy skies late. High 93F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing late at night. Low 73F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.