The city of Hewitt will host a Battle of the Badges blood drive from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday at Warren Park, 450 S. Old Temple Road, in parking lot on a Carter BloodCare bus.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call Lindsay Bartlett at 666-6272.
Stuff the Bus
The Salvation Army, in cooperation with Walmart, will have its annual Stuff the Bus school supply drive from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Saturday at all Waco-area Walmart locations.
Walmart shoppers will be supplied with a list of the most needed schools supplies on their way into the store. Donations will be collected on the way out and shipped to the Salvation Army for distribution to school kids in need.
Back to school rally
Waco Full Gospel Holy Temple, 512 Hillsboro Drive, will have a back to school rally from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Attendees will receive school supplies.
For more information, call 799-1066.
Carver Park reunion
A Carver Park Community Reunion will run from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday at the Waco Multi-Purpose Center, 1020 Elm Ave.
Cost is $20 for adults. Kids age 10 and under get in free.
For more information, call 744-7532.
Back to school event
The New Black Collective will have a Back to School event for grades pre-K through 8 from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at Indian Spring Middle School, 500 N University Parks Drive.
This event is free and open to the public.
Family circuit workout
A free family circuit workout, sponsored by Be Awesome Now, will be held from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday at Waco Athletic Center, 800 Schroeder Drive.
The circuit features fit stations such as an agility ladder, jumping jacks, step-it-up, volleyball shuttle run and sports shuffle.
The event is appropriate for all ages and fitness levels. Participants are asked to bring water to drink.
For more information, contact Van Davis at beawesomenowwithvan@gmail.com or call 716-8605.
Back to school kickoff
Mosaic Waco will have a free back to school kickoff from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Wilbert Austin Park, 401 Hood St.
There will be free food and drinks, backpacks, door prizes, snow cones, information tables, HIV testing, face painting and more.
The event is free and open to the public.