YMCA of Central Texas is sponsoring a Battle of the Brazos 2018 Dragon Boat Festival at 9 a.m. Oct. 27 at McLane Stadium.
Boats, paddles, life vests, training and steering coaches will be provided. The event will feature teams of 21, and no experience is needed.
Team registration fees range from $750 to $1,000. The event is free for spectators. For more information, call 776-6612.
Family Fun Day
Historic Waco Foundation will have a doll-party themed Family Fun Day from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Earle-Napier-Kinnard House, 814 S. Fourth St.
The event costs $10 per family. For more information, call 753-5166.
Lazy, carefree half-K
The local chapter of the Society of Lazy and Carefree Runners will have its inaugural Brazos River 0.5K Sept. 2 at Brazos Park East, 3516 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
All registered participants will get a custom finisher’s medal, 0.5K sticker and T-shirt. Participants will also get a beer and Dr Pepper “to help with hydration.” The after-race party will include live music by the Britt Lloyd Band and food from local food trucks.
Entry is $30. For more information, call 977-2413.
Climate art exhibit
Waco Friends of Peace/Climate is seeking entries from artists for its second Climate Change Art Exhibit, to be held next month.
Entries are due Aug. 26 and must be delivered to Waco Winery.
There is no entry fee and no commission on works sold. The top prize is $1,000. The art is graded on relevance to the topic and artistic excellence.
For more information, email anorthc@aol.com.
NARFE resumes
Chapter 229 of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association will meet at 1 p.m. Thursday in the West Waco Public Library, 5300 Bosque Blvd.
All active and retired federal employees and guests are invited.
No Need Among You
Early discount rates end Sept. 1 for the Texas Christian Community Development Network’s annual statewide No Need Among You conference, which will be held Oct. 3-5 in Waco.
The conference will include speakers, 65 workshops and ministry tours for an estimated 600 attendees.
For more information, email jdorrell@ missionwaco.org.