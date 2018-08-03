The annual Sweet Sounds fundraiser for Meals on Wheels Waco is set for 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 18 at the Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive.
Tickets are $65. All That Jazz Academy of Dance will perform a medley of musical dance selections for the evening’s entertainment. Bestyett Catering will provide hors d’oeuvres, and there will be wine and desserts.
For more tickets or more information, contact Janet Nors at 752-0316 or at janet@mowwaco.org.
Dog wash
The second Bubbles & Bandanas Dog Wash fundraiser for the Alzheimer’s Association will be 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Community Fellowship Church of the Nazarene, 2001 N. Valley Mills Drive.
The event will sell “Bark to End Alzheimer’s” bandanas and 50/50 raffle tickets. Humane Society foster families will be on site with animals needing a home.
Summer cookout
The Size of a Man, a nonprofit agency combating fatherlessness, will have a summer cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the South Waco Community Center, 2815 Speight Ave.
The event is free, but donations are accepted.
There will be live entertainment, a strongman competition, a backpack giveaway, dancing and various games, including dominoes.
Volunteers are needed. For more information, contact Darryl Thomas at 512-521-2743 or darryl.thomas@sizeofaman.org.
Downtown tour
Act Locally Waco will have a Waco Downtown History tour at 9:30 a.m. Saturday starting from the McLennan County Courthouse parking lot at the corner of Sixth Street and Washington Ave.
The 1.5 mile walking tour will take about 2.5 hours. The tour costs $20 and is a fundraiser for Act Locally Waco.
Hewitt PD National Night Out kickoff
The Hewitt Police Department will have a National Night Out kickoff party from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday at Warren Park, 450 S. Old Temple Road.
The free event will highlight public safety and community partnerships to deter crime.
Activities include live music from Change of Pace, Nerf games, hot dogs, drinks, more than 50 vendors, and public safety equipment on display, including an air evacuation helicopter.
For more information, call 666-6272.