The West Waco Library is closed through Wednesday for carpet repairs. The other three Library locations will be open normal business hours and the back book drop will be available for returns. West Waco Library will resume normal business hours on Thursday.
For more information contact, Jessica Emmett at 750-5974.
MCC commencement
McLennan Community College will host its Summer Commencement at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 20 in Chisholm Hall at the Waco Convention Center. Jeremy Lehman, MCC history professor, will provide the keynote speech.
The ceremony will honor candidates who have completed the required coursework for the Associate of Arts, Associate of Science, Associate of Applied Sciences, Associate of Arts in Teaching degrees, and Certificates of Completion.
For more information, contact Highlander Central at 299-8622.
Medicare session
Laura Slonaker, claims specialist in the Waco District Social Security Office, is the featured speaker at a Medicare information seminar Aug. 20 at the Heart of Texas Council of Governments, 1514 S. New Road.
The seminar is from 9:15 a.m. until noon.
Information about Medicare A, B and D, hospitalization, coverage cost, prescription drug coverage and eligibility and enrollment will be presented at the seminar. Also, how Medicare works with other insurance will be covered.
RSVP to 292-1843. The seminar is free.
Kiwanis Seniors
Retired Korean War veteran George Holemon is the speaker at Wednesday’s Kiwanis Seniors meeting.
The club meets at 9:30 a.m. at Golden Corral on Valley Mills Drive. Call 313-8020 for more information.
Lunch with the Masters
Viticulture regional specialist Fran Pontasche will present a program on vineyards at the August Lunch with the Masters meeting Aug. 21.
The program is from noon to 2 p.m. at the Pavilion at Carleen Bright Arboretum, 1 Pavilion Way, Woodway.
Sports officials
Texas Association of Sports Officials renewals and new member applications for the 2019-2020 season are open for all sports. The link for all applications is located in the top right-hand corner of the TASO home page.
For anyone interested in joining TASO and becoming a registered high school baseball umpire, email Mickey Cochran at mickey_cochran@baylor.edu, or call 230-2178.