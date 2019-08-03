The Transportation Security Administration will have a Precheck enrollment session Aug. 12-16 at Waco Regional Airport, in an IdentoGO recreational vehicle in the in the short-term parking lot.
The process will allow travelers access to TSA Precheck expedited security lines for five years at a cost of $85. Those approved will receive a Known Traveler Number.
Attendees must bring a government-issued photo ID with proof of U.S. Citizenship and complete a 10-minute fingerprinting process. Proof of citizenship could include a passport or birth certificate. Names on documents must match exactly.
Appointments should be scheduled in advance at https://www.identogo.com/RV. Hours are 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m. Aug. 12 to 15 and 9 a.m. to noon Aug. 16.
The RV is equipped with steps and is not wheelchair accessible.
Recovery Sunday
Recovery Sunday at Church Under the Bridge at the Silos will run from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Sunday. The annual service recognizes people who have overcome various addictions and encourages those still struggling with alcohol, drugs, pornography, food and other issues.
Sponsors, organizations and churches that seek to help people in addiction are also welcome and will be recognized. Attendees should enter from the parking lot on South Eighth Street. Everyone is welcome.
Gardening call line closed
The McLennan County Master Gardener call line will be closed until Aug. 27. The extension office is moving during August, and the exact date is unsure.
The call line, 757-5180, will reopen through Nov. 21 on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. after the move.
Sustainability conference
The McLennan Community College Sustainability Committee, Waco Friends of Peace/Climate and the Center for Reservoir and Aquatic Systems Research at Baylor University will host a “Sustainable Waco” conference from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 5 at MCC’s Emergency Services Education Center, 7601 Steinbeck Bend Drive.
The event will include 18 presentations by scientists, activists, teachers and policymakers designed to inform individuals, business owners and government officials on climate science, sustainability and solutions for becoming better stewards of the planet.
Registration is $15 and includes lunch, snacks and TEA credits for K-12 educators. To register, call 299-8888.