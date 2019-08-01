The Salvation Army, in cooperation with Walmart, will have its annual Stuff the Bus school supply drive from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Saturday at all Waco-area Walmart locations.
Walmart shoppers will be supplied with a list of the most needed schools supplies on their way into the store. Donations will be collected on the way out and shipped to the Salvation Army for distribution to school kids in need.
Carver reunion
A Carver Park Community Reunion will run from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday at the Waco Multi-Purpose Center, 1020 Elm Ave.
Cost is $20 for adults. Kids age 10 and under get in free. For more information, call 744-7532.
Golf tournament
The annual Greater Bohemian Open golf tournament will be Saturday at Cottonwood Creek Golf Course. The four-person scramble includes challenges on every hole and lots of prizes. Cost is $75 per person. All money raised goes to the support of Special Olympic athletes in the Heart of Texas Area.
For more information, call 230-4824 or email tsmith@sotx.org.
Mosaic Waco
Mosaic Waco will have a free back to school kickoff from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Wilbert Austin Park, 401 Hood St.
There will be free food and drinks, backpacks, door prizes, snow cones, information tables, HIV testing, face painting and more.
This event is free and open to the public.
Back to school rally
Full Gospel Holy Temple, 512 Hillsboro Drive, will have a back to school rally from 10 a.m to 2 p.m. Saturday. Attendees will receive school supplies.
For more information, call 799-1066.
Dr Pepper Museum
The Dr Pepper Museum & Free Enterprise Institute, 300 S. Fifth St., will have a Sensory Sensitive First Friday event from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Museum admission will be free during the event, which will include hands-on activities stationed throughout the museum.
The museum will be extra-accessible during this time, including sunglasses and earplugs/headphones available upon request, plus quiet areas.
The event is presented in collaboration with the occupational therapy assistant program at MCC.
For more information, call 757-1025.