Education Service Center Region 12 will have information sessions about its Teacher Preparation & Certification Program from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays weekly throughout the month of August. Anyone interested in becoming a teacher or considering a career change is encouraged to attend. The sessions precede the start of fall classes Sept. 3.
Information sessions will cover the application process, training cycle, fees, how to get a master of arts in teaching, and high-demand teaching areas, which include special education, math, science and bilingual or English as second language. Candidates typically achieve standard certification in about 15 months.
The deadline to apply for classes is Aug. 31. For more information on how to apply, visit www.esc12.net/teacherprep.
Watercolor Society
Artist Joy Schuhmacher will demonstrate multiple watercolor mediums to help artists discover how to enhance watercolors with pencils, markers, technical pens and other media during a Central Texas Watercolor Society event from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Episcopal Church of the Holy Spirit, 1624 Wooded Acres Drive.
For more information, call 471-05955.
Faith Health Waco launch
The Waco Regional Baptist Association will have a Faith Health Waco launch at 8:30 a.m. Thursday in Room 228 of Baylor University’s Paul L. Foster Success Center.
Faith Health Waco is a pilot partnership between churches and health care entities in McLennan County.
The event is free, and breakfast will be served. For more information, call 753-2408.
Republican Women meeting
Texas Sen. Donna Campbell will speak at the McLennan County Republican Women meeting at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday in the Brazos Room of the Waco Hilton, 113 S. University Parks Drive.
Campbell lives in New Braunfels and serves on the Senate Veterans Affairs and Border Security committees.
The meeting includes lunch, costs $17 and requires a reservation by Thursday. To make a reservation, call Rosemary Stovall at 855-3773.