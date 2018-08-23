The 2018 Heart O’ Texas Fair & Rodeo Mutton Bustin’ Rally sign-up will open from 8 to 10 a.m. Sept. 5 at Central National Bank, 8320 Highway 84. Registration will continue after 11 a.m. at the Heart O’ Texas Fair & Rodeo office, 4601 Bosque Blvd. All entries must be made in person.
The event will be held Oct. 4-13, and the format gives children the opportunity to ride three times.
Registration is $25 per child. Participants must be between the ages of 4 and 7 and weigh 55 pounds or less the day they ride. Helmets and vests will be provided and must be worn.
For more information, contact Melinda Moss at melinda@hotfair.com or 224-8276.
Choral Society auditions
The Central Texas Choral Society, an auditioned community choir based in Waco, will hold auditions for the upcoming season at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Central United Methodist Church, 5740 Bagby Ave.
Performances this year include the finale from Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony; Brahms’ “Neue Liebeslieder;” Mozart’s “Requiem;” and several community events.
For more information or to schedule an audition, email the chorus at centraltexaschoralsociety@yahoo.com or visit centraltexaschoralsociety.org.
Connally class of ’78
The Connally High School class of 1978 will have its 40th reunion starting at 3 p.m. Satuarday at Geneva Hall in Elm Mott.
Cost is $25 per person. For more information, call 855-0703.
Litter Patrol breakfast
Group W Bench Litter Patrol will have a campfire breakfast at 7:30 a.m. Saturday at Longhorn Steakhouse, 4300 Franklin Ave.
Breakfast is $5. For more information, call 598-8319.
Storytelling Guild
The Heart of Texas Storytelling Guild will meet at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at The Good Neighbor House, 2301-A Colcord Ave.
The meeting is free. For more information, call 717-1763.
Tourism ambassadors
The Waco Convention and Visitors Bureau and the Waco Municipal Information office will host a tourism ambassador program at 3 p.m. Aug. 31 in Brazos Room South at the Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave.
A brief program and performance of Holly Tucker’s new song, “Welcome to Waco,” will start at 3:30 p.m.