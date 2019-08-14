Texas State Technical College’s summer 2019 commencement ceremonies will be 6:30 p.m. Friday at the Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave.
More than 500 candidates for graduation at TSTC will participate.
Lifelong learning
Baylor’s Lifelong Learning 2019 Fall Convocation will run from 10 a.m. to noon Friday at the Mayborn Museum Complex, 1300 S. University Parks Drive.
Baylor history professor T. Michael Parrish will speak about Doris Miller, Pearl Harbor and the birth of the civil rights movement. Parrish’s lecture will kick off the 2019 special fall events calendar. It is open to the public free of charge.
For more information, call 710-6440.
Clay shoot
Mooreville United Methodist Church is sponsoring a clay shoot Saturday at Weber’s Guns, 14757 N. Interstate 35 Frontage Road in Troy.
The event is a fundraiser to help the church rebuild after a fire earlier this year.
For entry information, contact Ryan Ford at 420-8899 or ford272121@gmail.com.
Talking transit, I-35
The Policy Board of the Waco Metropolitan Planning Organization will meet at 2 p.m. Thursday at the South Waco Community Center, 2815 Speight Ave.
A formal public hearing will be conducted regarding approval of Resolution 2019-1, Waco MPO Policy Board support for an additional commitment of $8 million from TxDOT Category 2 to partly fund the widening and reconstruction of Interstate 35 from North Loop 340 to South 12th Street.
Cooling center open
The Salvation Army cooling station is open at 300 Webster Ave. in downtown Waco. It will close briefly at 4:30 p.m. before reopening as the Community Kitchen, ready to serve anyone seeking a nourishing meal.
The cooling center is open any day the temperature or heat index reaches 100 degrees or higher.
Family movie night
Woodway Family Center, 1100 Estates Drive, will have a free family movie night at 8 p.m. Friday featuring the movie “Leap.”
Free hot dogs and snow cones will be available.
Crawford blood drive
Crawford Masonic Lodge 585 will host a blood drive from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the lodge, 9143 Fifth St. in Crawford.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call Bill Steinhauser at 749-3897.