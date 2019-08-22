The Waco Coin Club’s Fall Coin Show will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 14 in the Bellmead Civic Center, 3900 Parish St.
Admission is $2 with children admitted free. Collectors and dealers will buy and sell U.S. and foreign coins and currency and gold and silver.
For more information, contact Tom Campbell at 224-7761 or trcam_51@hotmail.com.
Karem car show
The Karem Classic Car Club will have its 12th annual Karem Classic Car Show from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Karem Shrine Camp, 400 Karem Circle.
Entry fee is $30. All makes and models of vehicles are welcome.
Concessions will be available until 1 p.m.
For more information, call 855-3722.
Genealogy program
A panel of members from the Central Texas Genealogical Society will present a program, “How to Break Through Brick Walls in Your Genealogy Research,” at 7 p.m. Monday at the West Waco Library, 5301 Bosque Blvd.
The program is free. For more information, call 750-5945.
Children’s theater
The Waco Children’s Theatre fall registration will run from 1 to 4 p.m. Sept. 8 at the Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive.
The group will be auditioning, rehearsing and performing three shows this fall, including a Halloween show Oct. 26. It will also perform two short holiday shows Dec. 13-15.
Theater material will be appropriate for youth in grades 1-12.
For more information, call 776-0707.
Fall lecture
Historic Waco Foundation’s Fall Lecture will start at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 24 at the Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive.
Vann de Cordova will speak on the life of his third great-grandfather, Jacob de Cordova, a founder of Waco.
The event is free. For more information, call 753-5166.
Spirit Bells
Spirit Bells of McGregor will have a new year start-up meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday at First United Methodist Church, 500 S. Madison Ave.
New ringers are always welcomed. For more information, call 776-2046.
SW Jet Rally
The Heart of Texas Miniature Aircraft Club will have its 37th annual Greater Southwest Jet Rally Sept. 5-7 at the club’s facility, 3400 Overflow Road.
Early registration is $45 and available at hotmac.org. Food will be available at the event.