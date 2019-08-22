The Waco Coin Club’s Fall Coin Show will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 14 in the Bellmead Civic Center, 3900 Parish St.

Admission is $2 with children admitted free. Collectors and dealers will buy and sell U.S. and foreign coins and currency and gold and silver.

For more information, contact Tom Campbell at 224-7761 or trcam_51@hotmail.com.

Karem car show

The Karem Classic Car Club will have its 12th annual Karem Classic Car Show from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Karem Shrine Camp, 400 Karem Circle.

Entry fee is $30. All makes and models of vehicles are welcome.

Concessions will be available until 1 p.m.

For more information, call 855-3722.

Genealogy program

A panel of members from the Central Texas Genealogical Society will present a program, “How to Break Through Brick Walls in Your Genealogy Research,” at 7 p.m. Monday at the West Waco Library, 5301 Bosque Blvd.

The program is free. For more information, call 750-5945.

Children’s theater

The Waco Children’s Theatre fall registration will run from 1 to 4 p.m. Sept. 8 at the Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive.

The group will be auditioning, rehearsing and performing three shows this fall, including a Halloween show Oct. 26. It will also perform two short holiday shows Dec. 13-15.

Theater material will be appropriate for youth in grades 1-12.

For more information, call 776-0707.

Fall lecture

Historic Waco Foundation’s Fall Lecture will start at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 24 at the Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive.

Vann de Cordova will speak on the life of his third great-grandfather, Jacob de Cordova, a founder of Waco.

The event is free. For more information, call 753-5166.

Spirit Bells

Spirit Bells of McGregor will have a new year start-up meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday at First United Methodist Church, 500 S. Madison Ave.

New ringers are always welcomed. For more information, call 776-2046.

SW Jet Rally

The Heart of Texas Miniature Aircraft Club will have its 37th annual Greater Southwest Jet Rally Sept. 5-7 at the club’s facility, 3400 Overflow Road.

Early registration is $45 and available at hotmac.org. Food will be available at the event.

