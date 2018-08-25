The Alcoholic Rehabilitation Unit, formerly at the Doris Miller Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Waco, will hold its annual reunion from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday in the auditorium of Building 6 on the VA campus. All former patients and staff of the unit are invited.
For more information, call 772-0032.
Waco Friends of Peace
Waco Friends of Peace/Climate is seeking entries from artists for its second annual Climate Change Art Exhibit, to be held during the month of September.
Entries are due Sunday and must be delivered to Waco Winery.
There is no entry fee and no commission on works sold. The top prize is $1,000.
For more information, email anorthc@aol.com.
Interfaith conference
The Greater Waco Interfaith Conference will have its 2018 Festival of Faiths starting at 3 p.m. Sunday at Providence Health Center Pavilion, 6901 Medical Parkway.
All are welcome to attend to learn about faith traditions in the Waco area. There will be food, information tables and celebrations from the various faiths in the form of songs, readings, stories, prayers and more.
First Methodist
blood drive
First United Methodist Church will have a blood drive from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday at 4901 Cobbs Drive in the family life center.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call Janet Stephens at 772-5630.
Genealogy program
Central Texas Genealogical Society will have its monthly program at 7 p.m. Monday in the West Waco Library meeting room, 5301 Bosque Blvd.
Family history educator Erin Taylor will present a live webinar titled “Skeletons in our Midst: Fleshing Out the Lives of Ancestors with a Bad Reputation.”
For information, call 750-5945.
Fall lecture
The Waco Rotary Club will meet at noon Monday in the Waco Lions Den, 1716 N. 42nd St.
Bill Mitchell, an emeritus professor at Baylor University and retired colonial in the U.S. Air Force, will discuss his experiences in Iraq during the Gulf War.
Lunch is $12.
Free legal advice
Greater Waco Legal Services will have its First Monday Legal Advice Clinic from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the Dewey Community Center, 925 N. Ninth St.
Appointments are strongly recommended but not required. The session is free. For more information, call 733-2828.